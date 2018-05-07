CHICAGO (WLS) --Starting Monday, drivers can get a little extra help finding a parking space in Chicago.
A new app is launching that shows users were they are more likely to find available parking at the more than 36,000 metered spots across the city.
It will also help drivers avoid areas where parking is at a minimum. Users and use an interactive map to view details on metered parking.
The app has a predictive availability feature to see when a parking spot will likely be available.
The free app is called ParkChicagoMap and it is available for download from the App Store or Google Play.