TRAFFIC

New ParkChicagoMap app makes it easier for drivers to find metered parking spot

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting Monday, drivers can get a little extra help finding a parking space in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Starting Monday, drivers can get a little extra help finding a parking space in Chicago.

A new app is launching that shows users were they are more likely to find available parking at the more than 36,000 metered spots across the city.

It will also help drivers avoid areas where parking is at a minimum. Users and use an interactive map to view details on metered parking.

The app has a predictive availability feature to see when a parking spot will likely be available.

The free app is called ParkChicagoMap and it is available for download from the App Store or Google Play.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficparkingautomotivetechnologyappChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
What's Driving You Crazy: Testing on Tri-State Tollway
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News