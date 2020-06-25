reopening illinois

New Illinois Tollway relief package reduces costs of unpaid tolls, fines

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More people will be heading back to work once Illinois enters a new reopening phase on Friday, and that means more traffic.

There's no doubt traffic volumes have been ticking up, but the biggest change you'll see in Phase Four of Gov. JB Pritzker's reopening plan is a new tollway reform package. It'll give drivers some relief with unpaid tolls and outstanding fines.

"This is about us finding ways to really improve our customer service, and this is something that was just long overdue," said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Jose Alvarez. "We believe that by putting this reform in place, it'll not only bring equity to our customers, but it will be beneficial for both the customer and the organization."

Reopening Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters ready to reopen as IL enters Phase 4 Friday

When the cash lanes closed in March as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic, it caught drivers without iPass off guard.

Starting now, the fee for a toll that goes unpaid after 2 weeks drops from $20 to $3. For the remainder of the year, fines for any outstanding tolls will be reduced from $20 or $50 per toll to $3. Any unpaid tolls that occurred during the stay-at-home order won't receive any fines or fees.

Traffic volumes on the tollways are continuing to rise, after being down 55% for cars and 20% for trucks during the COVID-19 peak in April.

Expressway traffic is also getting heavier, but the Illinois Department of Transportation says it's too soon to predict what those patterns will look like in Phase Four.

Some people will continue to work from home. Others may only go into the office a couple of days a week, but drivers should still allow extra time moving forward.

"I think during the stay-at-home, obviously, we all got a little spoiled with less traffic," said IDOT spokesperson Maria Castaneda. "We were able to get where we needed, to go much faster. As more cars get on the road, it's definitely going to increase that time."

Another thing to be aware of is new construction that wasn't there several months ago. Be sure to bring your patience along, as you return to the roads.

For more information about the new tollway reforms, visit the Illinois Tollway website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficillinoischicagotravelmoneycoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisillinoisreopening illinoistraffictoll roadstay at home ordertoll booth
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING ILLINOIS
Is Illinois ready to reopen? Epidemiologist weighs in
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 894, with 41 new deaths
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters ready to reopen Friday
Pritzker credits Illinois' progress in COVID-19 fight to masks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 894, with 41 new deaths
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters ready to reopen Friday
Carol Stream family of 4 all survive COVID-19
Is Illinois ready to reopen? Epidemiologist weighs in
Woman who coughed on 1-year-old may be teacher
'Pose' stars to join town hall on violence against transgender women
Jussie Smollett update: Brothers will cooperate in case
Show More
Little Village community raises thousands for 85-year-old balloon vendor
New city initiative provides free internet to CPS students in need
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy
17 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
Wisconsin governor activates National Guard after violence, unrest
More TOP STORIES News