New north terminal at CTA's 95th Street Red Line station opens

The CTA's new and improved station at 95th and the Dan Ryan hit a major milestone Friday.The new north terminal is now opes to the public, which marks the completion of the $280 million project. The south terminal opened last year.The terminals are connected with a pedestrian bridge to provide safer access for transfers between buses and trains."This a critical milestone in the largest construction project in CTA's history, one that marks a transformative investment in Chicago's South Side," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "This 95th/Dan Ryan North Terminal and pedestrian bridge add critical components to a transit showcase that continues to create jobs and opportunities, and drives economic development in this community."The new north terminal features a new mezzanine with a skylight and clerestory, new service and directional signage throughout, new pedestrian walkways to bus pickup areas and the rail terminal, more turnstiles and Ventra vending machines, longer train platform and additional bike racks."Thanks to the support of Mayor Emanuel and the city, CTA is proud to have created another architecturally stunning and economically important investment for Chicago's South Side, while significantly enhancing the transit experience for CTA riders," said CTA President Dorval Carter. "The Red Line and the bus routes served by this transit hub will provide customers with expanded passenger facilities, new amenities, and safer passenger access to buses and trains."