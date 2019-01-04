New north terminal at CTA's 95th Street Red Line station opens Friday

The CTA's new and improved station at 95th and the Dan Ryan is hitting a major milestone Friday.The new north terminal opens to the public. The south terminal opened last year.The terminals are connected with a pedestrian bridge to provide safer access for transfers between buses and trains.Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said the station will give riders a modern design and amenities. The $280 million project has created more than 4,600 jobs and will drive development on the Far South Side, the mayor's office said.