TRAFFIC

New north terminal at CTA's 95th Street Red Line station opens Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

The CTA's new and improved station at 95th and the Dan Ryan is hitting a major milestone Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The CTA's new and improved station at 95th and the Dan Ryan is hitting a major milestone Friday.

The new north terminal opens to the public. The south terminal opened last year.

The terminals are connected with a pedestrian bridge to provide safer access for transfers between buses and trains.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office said the station will give riders a modern design and amenities. The $280 million project has created more than 4,600 jobs and will drive development on the Far South Side, the mayor's office said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCTAtrainsbus terminalChicagoRoseland
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
'Rambling' note found in striking car in fatal crash; driver stabbed 10 times
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
CTA offering free rides on New Year's Eve; Uber, Lyft offering discounts
Firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mayor wants Ald. Burke out as chair of Finance Committee after attempted extortion charge
Kane County sheriff spends night in jail to examine prisoners' complaints
Bears installing ice sculptures across city ahead of playoff game
New Water Tower Place rules for teens take effect Friday
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as shutdown persists
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Man told 911 he killed his family before arrest, police say
Show More
'Bird Box' fans flock to CA home for blindfolded selfies
Meet the man behind this Scooby Doo van
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and mild Friday
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, injures several
More News