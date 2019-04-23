Traffic

New website lets you track road repair, construction projects in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can now track construction and road repair projects in Chicago neighborhoods.

ChiStreetWork is a new website that allows you to see past, current and future projects, as well as view permits for water, sewer, gas or electrical projects impacting City streets. The website went live to the public on Tuesday.

The map also provides users with features such as bus routes and stops, parking impacts, bike lanes, viaduct heights, speed and red light camera locations, and current traffic conditions. It also allows you to view where special events are taking place.

Users can search by Ward, neighborhood, intersection or street address.
