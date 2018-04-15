Newsviews: CTA President Dorval Carter on Red Line renovations

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3346495" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Part 1 of Newsviews with CTA President Dorval Carter on Red Line renovations.

On Sunday April 15, the CTA cut the ribbon on a key part of the $280 million upgrade of the 95th Street station.With the south terminal open to passengers, crews can turn their attention to the north terminal. The station is one of the CTA's busiest, handling roughly 20,000 people a day.While this is a huge project, there's an even bigger one in the works on Chicago's North Side.Talking about these renovations along with the recent fare increase and the much discussed Red Line extension to 130th street is CTA President Dorval Carter.