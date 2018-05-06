Newsviews: Dockless bicycles in Chicago

NEWSVIEWS

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mayor Emanuel pledged to make Chicago the most bike-friendly place in the country.

We've seen the addition of such features as protected bike lanes on city streets and Divvy, the blue bicycles used by residents and tourists alike, to get around town.

Now something new is being added to the mix for a pilot program, dockless rental bikes.

The program is similar to Divvy with a key exception, there are no docking stations. Riders use an app or go to a website to locate and rent a bike. And they're in neighborhoods not currently served by Divvy.

Talking about these dockless bikes, this pilot program and what it could mean for neighborhoods on Chicago's South Side are Melody Geraci, Deputy Executive Director of the Active Transportation Alliance and Lynda Lopez, a reporter for Streetsblog Chicago which reports on sustainable transportation.

Part 1:
