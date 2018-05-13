NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Our American Voice

Students at 26 schools across Illinois learned about the democratic process and civic engagement by getting involved. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Students at 26 schools across Illinois learned about the democratic process and civic engagement by getting involved.

Our American Voice works with students to identify an issue at their school or in their community, but they don't stop there. Students then find and implement a solution.

At Healy Elementary in Chicago, students said they hope a "friendship bench" will make everyone feel they can get involved in recess activities.

Talking about Our American Voice, why a program like this is needed and its impact are Our American Voice project coordinatorJohn Fontanetta, teacher and Healy program advisor Stacy Coglianese and Eve Torres, a 5th Grader at Healy and Our American Voice member.

For more information on Our American Voice: https://ouramericanvoice.org/

Part 1:
EMBED More News Videos

Students at 26 schools across Illinois learned about the democratic process and civic engagement by getting involved.



Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Students at 26 schools across Illinois learned about the democratic process and civic engagement by getting involved.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficnewsviewsschoolschicago public schools
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Newsviews: Impact Grants Chicago
Newsviews: Chicago urban agriculture
Newsviews: Director of Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs
Newsviews: Cleaning up the Chicago River
More newsviews
TRAFFIC
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News