Normal CTA Blue Line services resumes after hazmat response at Monroe station

CHICAGO -- Blue Line trains are now stopping at the Monroe station after a hazmat response led to the station being bypassed Monday morning.

Authorities received a call about 7:30 a.m. for white powder found at the station, 114 S. Dearborn St., according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The Chicago Fire Department said the powder was found on a stairwell landing. CFD said the substance was determined to be a cleaning agent and not harmful



Shortly after 8:20, the CTA said trains were once again stopping at the station.

WLS-TV contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
