Normal CTA Blue Line services resumes after hazmat response at Monroe station

Authorities received a call about 7:30 a.m. for white powder found at the station, 114 S. Dearborn St., according to preliminary information from Chicago police.
The Chicago Fire Department said the powder was found on a stairwell landing. CFD said the substance was determined to be a cleaning agent and not harmful
0727 Suspicious material investigation at 114 N Dearborn st. (Blue Line) white substance is a cleaning agent, not dangerous. CO's picking up and RTQ's secured 0819.— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 30, 2019
Shortly after 8:20, the CTA said trains were once again stopping at the station.
WLS-TV contributed to this report
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)