Normal CTA Blue Line services resumes after hazmat response at Monroe station

0727 Suspicious material investigation at 114 N Dearborn st. (Blue Line) white substance is a cleaning agent, not dangerous. CO's picking up and RTQ's secured 0819. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 30, 2019

CHICAGO -- Blue Line trains are now stopping at the Monroe station after a hazmat response led to the station being bypassed Monday morning.Authorities received a call about 7:30 a.m. for white powder found at the station, 114 S. Dearborn St., according to preliminary information from Chicago police.The Chicago Fire Department said the powder was found on a stairwell landing. CFD said the substance was determined to be a cleaning agent and not harmfulShortly after 8:20, the CTA said trains were once again stopping at the station.