TRAFFIC

Normal CTA Red Line service resumes after report of powdery substance

The Chicago Fire Department respond to an incident on the Red Line at State Street at Roosevelt.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Normal CTA Red Line service resumed Monday morning after police activity rerouted to the elevated tracks in the Loop.

Red Line trains were running on the elevated tracks Between Fullerton and Cermak Chinatown. The Chicago Fire Department responded to a report of a powdery substance on a train or platform near Roosevelt.

The CTA had a shuttle bus available between Fullerton And Clark/Lake and with the #62 Archer, #29 State, #36 Broadway, and # 8 Halsted buses available as alternatives.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCTAChicagoChinatownSouth LoopLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News