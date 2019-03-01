TRAFFIC

Normal Metra, Amtrak service expected for Friday after signal issues created massive delays Thursday

Thousands of commuters are hoping for a normal day Friday on Metra a day after signal problems brought travel to a standstill at Chicago Union Station.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of commuters are hoping for a normal day Friday on Metra a day after signal problems brought travel to a standstill at Chicago Union Station.

Railroad tracks turned into a parking lot for dozens of trains, some with passengers stuck onboard for hours.

Train service is back to normal at Union Station Friday morning after major signal problems caused delays for 12 hours.

The problems started at 8:30 a.m. There was a communication issue between Amtrak's computer system and the signal switches at Union Station that halted all train movement, affecting both Amtrak and Metra.

WATCH: Amtrak provides update on Union Station signal problems, train delays
EMBED More News Videos

An Amtrak spokesperson provided an update on the situation at Union Station Thursday afternoon.


It was a domino effect and commuters were stranded for hours while crews worked to fix the glitch.

"In my time, which is now which his now about 18 years...I've not seen a signal and control system of this duration," said Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari.

Trains were able to move once again when crews started to manually operate the switches. The system was back in service at around 8:45 p.m.

The root of the problem is under investigation, but Amtrak does plan on having additional crews on stand-by Friday just in case.
