Northbound I-55 lanes closed after rollover crash

A serious crash occurred on I-55 Thursday evening.The crash happened about 5:50 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-55, about a mile south of U.S. Route 30, according to Illinois State Police. One car involved in the crash rolled over, ejecting a person who was inside, police said.All northbound lanes of I-55 were shut down so a medevac helicopter could land.It is not yet clear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved. It is also unclear how many people were injured or what the severity of their injures are.