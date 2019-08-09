Outbound Dan Ryan Expressway closed at exit for Stevenson Expressway due to vehicle fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway are closed at the exit for the Stevenson Expressway and Lake Shore Drive due to a vehicle fire.Authorities responded about 3:48 p.m. to the outbound expressway near 18th Street for a crash and a possible rollover, according to Illinois State Police. One of the vehicles caught fire.The crash involved three vehicles, each driven by a single driver, according to preliminary information from state police. There were only minor injuries, and no one has been transported to a hospital.The outbound lanes are blocked between 18th Street and Canalport Avenue.Officials said injuries were reported, but how many and of what nature were not immediately clear.There is no word on how long the lanes will be closed. Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.