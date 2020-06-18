Traffic

Chicago traffic: OB Stevenson closed between Dan Ryan, Damen after SUV shot

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting has shut down traffic on the outbound Stevenson Expressway in Chicago Thursday morning.

Traffic on the outbound Stevenson is blocked between the Dan Ryan Expressway and Damen Avenue.

Illinois State Police said the shooting occurred near Throop Street at about 12:30 a.m.

An SUV with at least three people inside was hit by gunfire, but no one inside was injured.

Police have blocked off the area to search for shell casings. It is not known when it will reopen.
