Tri-State Tollway crash: Overturned semi on I-294 blocking SB lanes near SW Highway

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash involving an overturned semi has led to lane closures on the Tri-State Tollway in the south suburbs Thursday morning.The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-294 near Southwest Highway. The semi was turned onto its side after it apparently hit a wooden sound barrier wall, leading to debris to be scattered on the roadway.It is not known if there were any injuries. The semi was not pulling a trailer.The crash has forced traffic to get by on the shoulder, creating a back of one to two miles.By 7 a.m., two lanes of traffic were opened up as the semi was moved to the side of the road.