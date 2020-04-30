Traffic

Tri-State Tollway crash: Overturned semi on I-294 blocking SB lanes near SW Highway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A crash involving an overturned semi has led to lane closures on the Tri-State Tollway in the south suburbs Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-294 near Southwest Highway. The semi was turned onto its side after it apparently hit a wooden sound barrier wall, leading to debris to be scattered on the roadway.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

It is not known if there were any injuries. The semi was not pulling a trailer.

The crash has forced traffic to get by on the shoulder, creating a back of one to two miles.By 7 a.m., two lanes of traffic were opened up as the semi was moved to the side of the road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicago ridgetrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL stay-at-home order faces legal challenge as COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
'I've been totally oblivious': Chicago man admits throwing party amid pandemic
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 injured in CTA bus, vehicle crash in Loop: police
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
UIC nurse's husband dies from COVID-19
Show More
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
City to offer webinar to help businesses navigate new stay-at-home order
DuPage Co. mayors ask for stay-at-home order exemption to reopen businesses
Some home purchases put on hold due to COVID-19 unemployment crisis
Remdesivir shows promise as COVID-19 treatment in first major trial
More TOP STORIES News