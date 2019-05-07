Partial rail bridge collapse closes 87th Street near Chicago Skyway on South Side

87th street is closed between Anthony Ave. & South Chicago Ave. b/c the railroad bridge above 87th street partially collapsed, bringing down concrete and the light signal below. Exit from SKYWAY closed too. #traffic #chicago — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) May 7, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A partial collapse of a railroad bridge has closed part of 87th Street on the South Side near the Chicago Skyway Tuesday morning.The collapse brought concrete down on the street below and also took out a traffic signal.The collapse has led to the closure of 87th Street between Anthony and South Chicago avenues. The CTA is rerouting buses around the closure.No injuries have been reported.