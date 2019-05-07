Traffic

Partial rail bridge collapse closes 87th Street near Chicago Skyway on South Side

A partial collapse of a railroad bridge has closed part of 87th Street on the South Side near the Chicago Skyway Tuesday morning.

The collapse brought concrete down on the street below and also took out a traffic signal.



The collapse has led to the closure of 87th Street between Anthony and South Chicago avenues. The CTA is rerouting buses around the closure.

No injuries have been reported.
