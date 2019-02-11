TRAFFIC

Pedestrian fatally struck by freight train in Villa Park; Metra UP-W service restored

A pedestrian was struck by a freight train in Villa Park Monday morning, disrupting Metra UP West service.

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train in Villa Park Monday morning, affecting service on the Metra UP-West line.

Initially, inbound and outbound train movement on the line was halted. Later, Metra inbound trains were moving with delays while outbound service remained halted.

At about 7 a.m., Metra said inbound and outbound service was restored.

Villa Park police said a 38-year-old man was killed and the DuPage County Coroner's Office is conducting a death investigation Authorities have not released the person's identity.

