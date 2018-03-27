TRAFFIC

Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Barrington

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra train in north suburban Barrington Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest line, causing major problems during the morning commute. Initially, trains were halted in both directions in and out of Barrington. As of 9:45 a.m., Metra said inbound and outbound trains were operating with delays.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at about 5:56 a.m. the pedestrian was fatally struck by the train near Route 14 and Taylor Street.

