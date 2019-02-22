Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric train on Far South Side

Metra Alert ME - Inbound and outbound train movement halted at Kensington, train #734 struck a pedestrian, extensive delays expected — Metra Electric (@metraMED) February 22, 2019

A pedestrian was struck by a Metra Electric train Friday morning, causing disruptions to service, Metra says.Initially at around 7:30 a.m., Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted at Kensington/115th Street after train #734 struck a pedestrian. At about 8:30 a.m., Metra said South Chicago and Blue Island branch trains began moving again while University Park trains remained halted near Kensington. Shortly after 9 a.m., Metra said all inbound and outbound trains were operating with extensive delays.The pedestrian's condition was not immediately available.Metra said that the CTA is honoring Metra tickets on the Red Line and bus routes 1, 2, 6, J14, 28, 71, 115 and 119.