Metra UP-Northwest train hits pedestrian near Gladstone Park on NW Side; service disrupted

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
A Metra Union Pacific-Northwest Line train struck a pedestrian on Chicago's Northwest Side Thursday morning, leading to extensive delays.

The incident occurred near the Gladstone Park station just north of the Kennedy Expressway.

Outbound train #603 struck a pedestrian in the area, Metra said.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Metra UP-NW line service was initally halted after the incident. As of 7:18 a.m. service is resuming with extensive delays.

