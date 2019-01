A freight train on the Mera UP West tracks fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday morning, authorities said.The incident occurred near Finley Road and Crescent Boulevard.Metra UP West service has been halted west of Lombard and all outbound trains will end at Villa Park. Extensive delays are anticipated and Metra says customers should consider using the BNSF line.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as emergency crews responded to the scene.