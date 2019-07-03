CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service to the Metra Electric and South Shore lines was a mess during the Tuesday evening rush due to a power outage at Millennium Station.
Power was fully restored around 7 p.m. Metra Electric officials said trains would be operating with residual delays as they wait for signal clearance.
A power outage at Millennium Station was first reported shortly before 5 p.m. By 5:20 p.m. the outage extended from downtown Chicago to 51st Street. Metra Electric said on its Twitter that power was restored at about 5:50 p.m. but shortly after 6 p.m. told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that power to the line had been shut off due to continuing issues restoring and maintaining electricity. At least one track was operational as of 6:30 p.m. and power was fully restored after 7 p.m.
Officials have not commented on the cause of the outage. It also affected passengers traveling to Northwest Indiana on the South Shore line.
Power outage snarls service on Metra Electric, South Shore lines
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News