TRAFFIC

'Rambling' note found in striking vehicle in crash that killed 3; driver found stabbed 10 times

EMBED </>More Videos

More details of deadly crash involving Mummers members. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA --
A written note described by authorities as "rambling" was found inside the striking vehicle that slammed head-on into an SUV, killing three people connected to the Mummers.

Philadelphia police have not determined if it was a suicide note found in 29-year-old Keith Campbell's vehicle, a 2014 Audi A4.

The man from Bear, Delaware, remains hospitalized in critical condition, suffering from multiple stab wounds that authorities say may have been self-inflicted. A knife was also found in the vehicle.

Police are looking into whether he was under the influence prior to the crash in South Philadelphia.

Campbell is facing charges including four counts of accidents involving death or bodily injury in connection to the fatal collision that occurred around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at 7th Street and Packer Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam Video: Deadly head-on crash in South Philadelphia on January 2, 2019.



Police say Campbell veered his Audi into opposing traffic and crashed into the 2015 Acura RDX.

Joseph Ferry, 36, of Philadelphia and his fiance, 35-year-old Kelly Wiseley of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, were killed. The couple just got engaged on Christmas.

Joe Ferry and Kelley Wiseley



Thirty-one-year-old Dennis Palandro of Morton, Pennsylvania, was also killed. His 30-year-old wife remains in the hospital in critical condition with a broken pelvis.

Pictured: Dennis Palandro and Nicole Palandro


The victims were members of the South Philadelphia String Band. Palandro's father is a captain of the band.

As the Mummers community heard of the tragedy, black bunting was hung at South Philadelphia String Band's clubhouse at 28th and Porter streets.

EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors react to fatal South Philadelphia crash. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 5pm on January 2, 2018.



In a statement late Wednesday morning, the South Philly String Band said:

On behalf of the officers and members of the South Philadelphia String Band, we are deeply saddened at the loss of our family members.

We ask you to keep all families in your thoughts and prayers.

While the Mummers community is a close knit family, we ask for privacy for the families and our organization during this difficult time.

The South Philadelphia String Band family will be making no further comment.

The Palandros' neighbor Sam Kobielink Jr. says his prayers go out to the family.

"There's no good way coming out of this. She's got to wake up and her husband passing," said Kobielink Jr.

EMBED More News Videos

Victims with ties to Mummers killed in South Philly head-on crash as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on January 2, 2019.

EMBED More News Videos

3 killed in head-on crash in South Philadelphia. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 2, 2019.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficstabbingcrashaccidentmummersmummers paradeu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
TRAFFIC
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
CTA offering free rides on New Year's Eve; Uber, Lyft offering discounts
Firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
Dan Ryan crash briefly closes express lanes IB near 69th
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man told USPS worker 'What's up, man?' before shooting him, prosecutors say
CPS teacher charged with sex abuse
Mayor declares Thursday 'Tracy Butler Day' in honor of her 25 years at ABC7
New representatives from Illinois to be sworn in to Congress Thursday
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
15-year-old girl charged with murder after baby found in dumpster
Idaho woman under investigation in disappearance of Colorado mother: ABC News
Show More
McDonald's customer upset over straw policy grabs worker
Beautician charged with killing woman during botched buttocks injection
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little warmer Thursday
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
More News