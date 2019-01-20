CTA service disrupted along Red, Yellow lines

CTA service along the Red and Yellow Lines was temporarily suspended Sunday morning.Red Line service was suspended between Howard and Belmont due to an incident involving a train, the CTA announced about 9:10 a.m. No further information about the "incident" was available.Red Line service from Belmont to 95th was not impacted.Service on the Yellow Line was temporarily suspended shortly thereafter, at about 9:30 a.m., also due to an unspecified incident involving a train.Riders were advised to consider alternative modes of travel such as nearby bus routes or taking buses to other rail lines. The CTA specifically recommended the No. 97 Skokie bus for Yellow Line riders.