Ring camera captures out of control truck careening toward Texas body shop

SPICEWOOD, Texas -- A scary scene played out in rural Texas as an out of control truck careened toward a local business.Video from a nearby Ring camera captured the moment on August 6 when the truck left the road, bounced into the air and crashed into a parked truck in Spicewood.A worker at Jim's Marine and Auto Service was lying on the ground, mere feet from where it happened, but ran to safety when he heard the first crash.The driver survived the incident, but there was no word on why he lost control.