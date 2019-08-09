Traffic

Ring camera captures out of control truck careening toward Texas body shop

SPICEWOOD, Texas -- A scary scene played out in rural Texas as an out of control truck careened toward a local business.

Video from a nearby Ring camera captured the moment on August 6 when the truck left the road, bounced into the air and crashed into a parked truck in Spicewood.

A worker at Jim's Marine and Auto Service was lying on the ground, mere feet from where it happened, but ran to safety when he heard the first crash.

The driver survived the incident, but there was no word on why he lost control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictexasu.s. & worldaccidentcaught on cameracrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 alarm fire in Chicago Lawn neighborhood
Retired priest George Clements accused of sex abuse in 1970s
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate to be extradicted
Anti-Trump protesters briefly shut down Lake Shore Drive
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
Boy charged with involuntary manslaughter after Aurora woman fatally shot
Facebook sponsoring Bud Billiken Parade for first time
Show More
VIDEO: Drunk flight attendant fired
Orange County stabbing spree: Video shows suspect wield knife in each hand in vicious attack
Mother sues for excessive force after son, 12, shot during police raid
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, beautiful Friday
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
More TOP STORIES News