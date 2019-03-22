Rollover crash snarls traffic on I-55 near Route 30 in Joliet

JOLIET -- Traffic on northbound Interstate 55 was brought to a halt Thursday evening after a rollover crash near Route 30 in southwest suburban Joliet.At 5:33 p.m., a person was ejected from a vehicle during the crash on I-55 near milepost 256, according to Illinois State Police.Northbound traffic on I-55 was brought to a standstill at 6:07 p.m. when an emergency helicopter landed in the area, state police said.A single northbound lane of I-55 was reopened by 9 p.m., state police said.No further information was immediately made available.