Rollover crash snarls traffic on I-55 near Route 30 in Joliet

Chopper 7HD was live over the scene of a rollover crash that has closed all northbound lanes of I-55 near Route 30.

JOLIET -- Traffic on northbound Interstate 55 was brought to a halt Thursday evening after a rollover crash near Route 30 in southwest suburban Joliet.

At 5:33 p.m., a person was ejected from a vehicle during the crash on I-55 near milepost 256, according to Illinois State Police.

Northbound traffic on I-55 was brought to a standstill at 6:07 p.m. when an emergency helicopter landed in the area, state police said.

A single northbound lane of I-55 was reopened by 9 p.m., state police said.

No further information was immediately made available.

