RTA asking riders to say 'thank you' to transit employees Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you take public transportation, this is the day to say "Thank you" to those who help you get where you're going!

The RTA is asking riders to appreciate the transit employees at CTA, Metra and Pace.

"Transit employees help us get where we are going every day," said Leanne Redden, RTA Executive Director. "On Monday, join us for Transit Employee Appreciation Day to take the time to show them how much we appreciate them."

They created "thank you cards" that can be downloaded off the RTA website, and given to employees.
