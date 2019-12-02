Traffic

All SB I-94 lanes closed after semi crashes, rolls over at 159th Street in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. -- All lanes of the southbound Bishop Ford Freeway were closed just before rush hour began Monday after a semi overturned in south suburban South Holland.

The semi rolled over at 4:58 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police. At least one minor injury was reported.


Two lanes were blocked by the rollover, but all southbound lanes were closed shortly before 6 a.m. as crews prepared to turn the truck back upright, state police said.

