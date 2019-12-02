All SB I-94 lanes closed after semi crashes, rolls over at 159th Street in South Holland

The semi rolled over at 4:58 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police. At least one minor injury was reported.
Update: OB Ford at 159th, overturned tanker, light pole knocked down, 2 left lanes closed. OB delay begins at Sibley, IB backed up from I-80/94!— Roz Varon (@rozvaronABC7) December 2, 2019
Two lanes were blocked by the rollover, but all southbound lanes were closed shortly before 6 a.m. as crews prepared to turn the truck back upright, state police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)