All SB I-94 lanes closed after semi crashes, rolls over at 159th Street in South Holland

Update: OB Ford at 159th, overturned tanker, light pole knocked down, 2 left lanes closed. OB delay begins at Sibley, IB backed up from I-80/94! — Roz Varon (@rozvaronABC7) December 2, 2019

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. -- All lanes of the southbound Bishop Ford Freeway were closed just before rush hour began Monday after a semi overturned in south suburban South Holland.The semi rolled over at 4:58 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police. At least one minor injury was reported.Two lanes were blocked by the rollover, but all southbound lanes were closed shortly before 6 a.m. as crews prepared to turn the truck back upright, state police said.