TRAFFIC

SB local lanes of Dan Ryan closed to overturned semi

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed near 41st Street Wednesday afternoon due to a rolled over semi, according to Illinois State Police.

The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on Chicago's South Side.

Traffic was getting by in the express lanes and right shoulder at about 3:20 p.m., state police said.

The driver was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, state police said.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
