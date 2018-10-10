SB local lanes of Dan Ryan closed to overturned semi

CHICAGO (WLS) --Southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed near 41st Street Wednesday afternoon due to a rolled over semi, according to Illinois State Police.
The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on Chicago's South Side.
Traffic was getting by in the express lanes and right shoulder at about 3:20 p.m., state police said.
The driver was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, state police said.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.