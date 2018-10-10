SB local lanes of Dan Ryan closed to overturned semi

Southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed near 41st Street Wednesday afternoon due to a rolled over semi, according to Illinois State Police.The incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m. on Chicago's South Side.Traffic was getting by in the express lanes and right shoulder at about 3:20 p.m., state police said.The driver was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, state police said.