SCARY VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Metra train after gate fails to close

New video shows an SUV as it narrowly missed being hit by a Metra train when a crossing gate failed to close.

MOKENA, Ill. (WLS) --
New video has surfaced from a near-miss involving a Metra train in November.

The video, which gives the perspective from the train, shows an SUV as it makes it over the tracks in Mokena just ahead of the train.

A video released earlier by a Mokena Police officer showed the view from behind that SUV. The officer had to swerve at the last minute to avoid being hit by the train.

Metra said the crossing gate didn't close because of an electrical short. That short has since been fixed, Metra said.
