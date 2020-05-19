coronavirus illinois

Ill. Secretary of State reopens 7 drive-thru facilities for vehicle registration renewals

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White opened up seven drive-thru facilities Tuesday for vehicle registration renewals only.

All employees are required to wear face masks and customers are asked to do the same, according to officials.

The facilities were selected due to the configuration of the buildings which allows for drive-through transactions, officials said.

Three of the facilities are located in the Chicago area.

They include: Chicago North, 5401 N. Elston Ave, Chicago South, 9901 S. Martin Luther King Dr. and Chicago West, 5301 W. Lexington St.

The other locations are in other parts of the state.
