Semi crash causes fuel spill on I-80; lanes reopened

All I-80 lanes have reopened after a semi-involved crash that led to fuel spilling out onto the roadway, according to Illinois State Police.Some of the westbound lanes were blocked early Thursday evening as firefighters work to clean up the spill, forcing a backup between I-294 and Cicero Ave.Chopper 7HD was live over the scene, showing the extensive spill along the interstate.Illinois State Police said the semi involved in the crash sustained a ruptured gas tank from the collision.Traffic in the westbound lanes was limited to the right shoulder while firefighters cleaned up the diesel fuel.There are no known reports of injuries at this time.