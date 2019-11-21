Traffic

Semi crash closes 1 lane on NB I-294 near Roosevelt

Two semi trucks crashed Thursday morning on Interstate 294 in the western suburbs, shutting down a northbound lane and sending two people to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on northbound I-294 before Roosevelt Road, Illinois State Police said. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The two right lanes were closed for nearly four hours as emergency crews worked to clean up the crash, police said. One of those lanes has since been reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
