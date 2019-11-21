Semi crash closes 2 lanes on NB I-294 near Roosevelt

Two semi trucks crashed Thursday morning on Interstate 294 in the western suburbs, shutting down two northbound lanes and sending two people to the hospital.
The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on northbound I-294 before Roosevelt Road, Illinois State Police said. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.
Two lanes are closed as emergency crews work to clean up the crash, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
