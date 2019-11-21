Traffic

Semi crash closes 2 lanes on NB I-294 near Roosevelt

Two semi trucks crashed Thursday morning on Interstate 294 in the western suburbs, shutting down two northbound lanes and sending two people to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on northbound I-294 before Roosevelt Road, Illinois State Police said. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Two lanes are closed as emergency crews work to clean up the crash, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficoak brookcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Teen stabbed at CTA Belmont Station, police say
Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody
Naperville student charged with hate crime after allegedly posting racist Craigslist ad
Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer but rainy and windy Thursday
Show More
Time Out Market Chicago opening in West Loop Thursday
Hepatitis A cases traced to blackberries sold at Ill. Fresh Thyme stores
Video captures frightening attack on man in Philadelphia
Cannabis Facts Chicago: Mayor, city launch recreational weed awareness campaign
DC attorney general sues DoorDash for pocketing delivery tips
More TOP STORIES News