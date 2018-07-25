Semi crash closes WB Indiana Toll Road under US 421

A crash blocked westbound Indiana Toll Road to traffic Wednesday morning under US 421 near Michigan City, Ind.Indiana State Police said a semi driver traveling south on US 421 lost control of the truck around 6 a.m. The semi took down a guard rail, went off the road and landed on the toll road, striking a westbound pickup truck hauling ATVs.Injuries were reported, but state police said they were not life-threatening.Debris was scattered across the crash site and there was an extensive fuel and oil spill. Crews worked to clear the scene and investigators looked into what caused the semi driver to lose control.Traffic was diverted at State Road 39. Drivers should plan to take an alternate route. One option was to take I-94 to State Road 49, then head south and get onto the toll road there.