Semi crashes into Elk Grove Village gas station

A crash in north suburban Elk Grove Village led to a semi crashing into a gas station Friday morning. (WLS)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
A semi lost control and slammed into a gas station in north suburban Elk Grove Village Friday morning.

The crash occurred near Rohlwing Road and Devon Avenue before 6 a.m.

The semi careened into a Marathon gas station, taking out a fuel pump and a maroon parked car in front of it, belonging to store clerk Dawn Miller.

"All of a sudden, I heard this noise and I looked up and I see the tractor trailer with all kinds of sparks coming out, and then it just crossed over," Miller said.

Fire officials said the semi and a Volkswagen crashed at the intersection, with both drivers confused over a yellow light. The Volkswagen turned, but the semi was unable to stop.

"It actually took the motor right out of the car. The motor was sitting in the middle of the intersection when we got here, separate from the car," said Elk Grove Village Fire Chief Richard Michael.

The semi then took out a street light and spun out into the gas station. The semi came to a stop in the gas station parking lot, hitting a parked US Post Office vehicle. There was a fuel spill that then had to be sanded down.

"The fire is what scared me the most, but we're trained to shut off all the gas so that's what I did and I called 911," Miller said.

The gas station canopy is now tilted and smashed. The supports are unstable, making it a complicated cleanup.

"It's a spectacular crash with minor injuries. It's amazing people are ok. So we're very fortunate. They're all very fortunate," Chief Michael said.

The Volkswagen driver said he was very shaken up, with cuts on his hand. He said he is shocked and happy to have made it out alive.
