Traffic

Tri-State Tollway crash: Semi overturns on I I-294 blocking SB near SW Highway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi crashed and overturned on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning int he south suburbs.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-294 near Southwest Highway. The semi was turned onto its side after it apparently hit a wooden sound barrier wall, leading to debris to be scattered on the roadway.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

It is not known if there were any injuries. The semi was not pulling a trailer.

The crash has forced traffic to get by on the shoulder, creating a back of one to two miles.By 7 a.m., two lanes of traffic were opened up as the semi was moved to the side of the road and by 8:30 a.m., all lanes were back open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicago ridgetrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL stay-at-home order faces legal challenge as COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
CFD commander owns home that held packed house party, alderman says
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
All California beaches to close after gov sees crowds
3 injured in CTA bus, vehicle crash in Loop: police
100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks outside NYC funeral home
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 50,355 COVID-19 cases
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
DuPage Co. mayors ask for stay-at-home order exemption to reopen businesses
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
Cubs fan volunteers with Lakeview Pantry to propose to girlfriend at Wrigley Field
More TOP STORIES News