LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The eastbound Lake Cook exit ramp from northbound Route 53 is closed, after a semi-truck rolled over.It happened Wednesday morning in the Long Grove neighborhood around 6 a.m.The flatbed flipped over into a ditch and spilled the load of steel it was carrying all over the side of the road.Heavy duty wreckers on the scene.The exit ramp will remain closed until the scene is clear.