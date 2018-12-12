Semi strikes pole in Elgin, closing Route 20 for hours

A stretch of Route 20 in northwest suburban Elgin was shut down Wednesday morning after a crash involving a semi.Chopper 7HD was over the crash site at Route 20 and Nesler Road around 8:30 a.m. The truck, which was carrying a load of junked cars, struck a pole and took down some wires around 5:30 a.m.Police did not release any information on the condition of the semi driver.Elgin police said Route 20 was closed between Shannon and Longcommon parkways and Nesler was closed between Route 20 and Gansett Parkway. Drivers were advised to avoid the area while crews cleared the scene and investigators looked into what happened.The roads were expected to re-open around 11 a.m.