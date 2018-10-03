1 injured after semi-trailer, motorcycle catch fire on I-80 in Joliet area

A semi-trailer and motorcycle both caught fire after a crash on I-80 in the Joliet area Wednesday morning.Initially, all eastbound lanes of I-80 were blocked between Richards and Briggs streets. By around 7:30 a.m., just the right lane was blocked and traffic was getting through in the left lane.Chopper 7HD flew overhead as authorities responded. By, 6:30 a.m., the fire in the trailer was extinguished and the cab was disconnected from the trailer.Illinois State Police said one person was seriously injured and transported to a hospital.