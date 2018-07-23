TRAFFIC

Semi-trailer overturns on Indiana Toll Road, WB lanes blocked

Overturned semi-trailer is blocking lanes on the Indiana Toll Road near Indianapolis Boulevard in northwest Indiana Monday morning. (WLS)

An overturned semi-trailer is blocking lanes on the Indiana Toll Road near Indianapolis Boulevard in northwest Indiana Monday morning.

The semi-trailer flipped over and landed on the median. All westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at Cline Avenue. One eastbound lane of the toll road is also closed as authorities clean up the crash.
Crews were able to get the overturned semi-trailer upright shortly before 7 a.m.

There are no word of any injuries from the crash.
