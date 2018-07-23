Semi-trailer overturns on Indiana Toll Road

A semi-trailer overturned Monday morning on the Indiana Toll Road, causing a long traffic as authorities blocked lanes to clear the accident.The semi-trailer flipped over and landed on the median near Indianapolis Boulevard. All westbound lanes were closed with traffic being diverted at Cline Avenue. One eastbound lane of the toll road was also closed.Crews were able to get the overturned semi-trailer upright shortly before 7 a.m. and by 7:55 a.m., westbound traffic was moving again.There are no word of any injuries from the crash.