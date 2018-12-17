TRAFFIC

Semi-truck cleared after partially hanging over exit ramp on Kennedy Expressway

The Foster Avenue exit is closed on the outbound Kennedy Expressway Monday morning because of a semi-truck that crashed and is partially hanging over the ramp.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Foster Avenue exit has reopened on the outbound Kennedy Expressway Monday morning after a semi-truck that was partially hanging over the ramp was cleared from the scene.

The crash occurred after 4 a.m. The semi-truck knocked down an electrical box and there are live wires underneath the truck, which complicated efforts to clear the truck from the exit ramp. Thet ramp was cleared by 8 a.m.
In addition to the ramp closure, the right lane of the Kennedy was blocked.

Chicago police and IDOT were on the scene of the crash. The crash resulted in only minor injuries.
