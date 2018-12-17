Semi-truck cleared after partially hanging over exit ramp on Kennedy Expressway

The Foster Avenue exit has reopened on the outbound Kennedy Expressway Monday morning after a semi-truck that was partially hanging over the ramp was cleared from the scene.The crash occurred after 4 a.m. The semi-truck knocked down an electrical box and there are live wires underneath the truck, which complicated efforts to clear the truck from the exit ramp. Thet ramp was cleared by 8 a.m.In addition to the ramp closure, the right lane of the Kennedy was blocked.Chicago police and IDOT were on the scene of the crash. The crash resulted in only minor injuries.