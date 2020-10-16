Several downtown Chicago streets close temporarily for filming this weekend: CDOT

The street closures will primarily be near the Thompson Center at 100. W. Randolph Street, and at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo Drive, officials said.
The closures near the Thompson Center will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and end by 9 a.m. Saturday. Saturday night, the closures will be from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.
Chicago Traffic: Click Here
Both Balbo Dr. and Jackson Dr. will be closed from 6 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.
Other nearby streets may be also be affected for short intervals during the filming, officials said.