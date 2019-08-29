Traffic

Inbound Bishop Ford shut down between Stony Island, Cottage Grove due to shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway are closed between Stony Island Avenue and Cottage Grove Avenue due to a shooting.

Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at 111th Street. A car was shot at but no one was injured, according to state police.

All inbound lanes are closed due to police activity as troopers investigate.

Traffic is being rerouted off I-94 at Stony Island. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
