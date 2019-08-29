CHICAGO (WLS) -- Inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway are closed between Stony Island Avenue and Cottage Grove Avenue due to a shooting.
Illinois State Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. at 111th Street. A car was shot at but no one was injured, according to state police.
All inbound lanes are closed due to police activity as troopers investigate.
Traffic is being rerouted off I-94 at Stony Island. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
Inbound Bishop Ford shut down between Stony Island, Cottage Grove due to shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News