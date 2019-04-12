Traffic

Truck drivers hold 'Slow Roll' protest on Chicago expressways

Truckers take part in a "Slow Roll" protest on the Tri-State Tollway Friday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens of truck drivers from across the country took it slow out on Chicago expressways Friday and they hope leaders in the industry take notice.

The truckers are holding a "Slow Roll" protest because they are upset over regulations in their industry. They are protesting for more flexible working hours, relaxed rules on electronic logging devices, more training for new semitrailer drivers and more truck parking and amenities along expressways.

Another sticking point is better training programs they say are lacking, creating dangerous conditions for everyone out on the road.

"We cannot do anything without putting it into that electronic logger," said Lori Franklin, a truck driver taking part in the protest. "Our days are numbered. We have to keep track of the clock, then when you do need a place to park there is nowhere to park because everybody is parking at the same time."

Truck driver Joe Denney says the computer systems used to log their travels are not helping either.

"An electronic logging device is nothing but a glorified babysitter for the mega carriers because their training programs are so weak," Denney said.

The truck drivers left south suburban Monee at 10 a.m. and got on the Tri-State Tollway and are driving to downtown Chicago on the Dan Ryan Expressway and then back again.

The drivers are going single file in the right lane at the minimum posted speed.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Illinois State Police have warned the group called, 'Black Smoke Matters" that slow-moving trucks could cause traffic back-ups or crashes. Police said truckers who participate could be held liable for any accidents. Illinois State Police monitored the traffic backups to keep traffic moving and drivers safe.

Organizers said there were not any crashes in other slow roll protests in Washington D.C., Columbus and Indianapolis.
