Stalled freight train causes massive delays on Harlem Avenue

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- A freight train was stopped on Harlem Avenue near 59th Street in south suburban Summit for more than an hour Thursday morning, causing a massive delay.Traffic was backed up for more than a mile in either direction on Harlem, due to the stalled train.Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. Several cars made U-turns to avoid the area and try to find a way around the delay.The train started moving again around 6:50 a.m.