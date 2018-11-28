TRAFFIC

Stalled train disrupts inbound service on Metra Milwaukee District West Line

A stalled train has disrupted inbound service on the Metra's Milwaukee District West Line Wednesday morning..

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Train 2210 experienced a mechanical failure and stalled at the Roselle station. Chopper 7HD flew overhead as hundreds of passengers got off the train. The passengers then had to get safely to the other side of the tracks and allow following trains to maneuver around the stalled train.

At around 8 a.m., another inbound train picked passengers up and headed express to downtown.
