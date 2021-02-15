I-55 crash: Illinois State Police trooper injured near Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 55 were shut down for several hours Monday following a crash involving an Illinois State Police vehicle in Joliet.
Traffic was diverted off the expressway at US Route 30, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The northbound lanes were reopened at 4 p.m.
An Illinois State Police trooper was airlifted from the scene. No information was immediately available on their condition.
A snowstorm moved into the Chicago area early Monday and was expected to drop a foot or more of snow by Tuesday.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
