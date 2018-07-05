CHICAGO (WLS) --Heads up, drivers! A new study has found that Illinois is one of the toughest states in the country when it comes to enforcing speeding laws.
With the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's estimate that speeding-related crashes cost society around $40.4 billion each year, some states are taking speeding more seriously.
Illinois ranks as the 8th strictest state on speeding and reckless driving, according to a new study from WalletHub. Additionally, it ranks 4th in the country on speeding enforcement.
The study ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia by a point system, with high scores indicating stricter driving laws. Delaware took the top spot, with a total of 20 points. Texas fell to the bottom of the list, with just 2.50 points.
Speeding was found to be a contributing factor to 27 percent of motor vehicle crash deaths in 2016, according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Speeding can also cost you more at the pump. The U.S. Department of Energy found that for every 5 mph you drive over 60 mph, drivers are more likely to spend an additional 7 percent on gasoline.
You can read the full report online at Wallethub.com.